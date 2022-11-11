IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 205.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,522 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in IQVIA by 101.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in IQVIA by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 729,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,773,000 after purchasing an additional 28,899 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth $599,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth $258,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 5.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IQV. SVB Leerink began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on IQVIA to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.69.

IQVIA Stock Performance

About IQVIA

NYSE IQV opened at $222.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $285.61.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

