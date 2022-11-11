Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 304 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $66.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.19. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $71.22. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.04%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $130,291.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,851.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $130,291.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,851.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,057. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.36.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Recommended Stories

