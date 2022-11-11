Metis Global Partners LLC Invests $346,000 in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Pentair by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at $26,425,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Pentair by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PNR. Cowen decreased their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Pentair in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Pentair from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Pentair from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

Pentair Trading Up 11.1 %

PNR stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $80.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average of $46.25.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $121,234.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Further Reading

