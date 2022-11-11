Metis Global Partners LLC Has $355,000 Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Fortive by 21.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 5.5% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 5.1% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Fortive by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortive to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.57.

FTV opened at $67.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.79. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

