Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RBC. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth $32,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth $53,000.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Insider Activity at RBC Bearings

In related news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 21,165 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total value of $5,494,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,718 shares in the company, valued at $26,925,192.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 100 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,277 shares in the company, valued at $76,512,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 21,165 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total value of $5,494,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,925,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,725 shares of company stock worth $12,529,005 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBC stock opened at $243.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.96, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.40. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.90 and a 1-year high of $264.94.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RBC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $263.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.43.

RBC Bearings Profile

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.