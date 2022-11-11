Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 21.2% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.8% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.2% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.3% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HZNP. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Up 2.1 %

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $76.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.12 and its 200-day moving average is $75.87. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

