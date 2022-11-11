Metis Global Partners LLC Has $369,000 Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 96.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 408.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $115.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.03.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.