Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 341 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.8% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 21.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 15.7% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Snap-on by 16.3% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $236.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.47 and a 200 day moving average of $214.67. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $235.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on SNA shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Snap-on to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.