Metis Global Partners LLC Has $425,000 Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 800.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 42.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $101.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $102.82.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.21. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 18.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,331,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,845.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,331,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,845.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $154,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,381 over the last ninety days. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.36.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

