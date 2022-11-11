Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 16.1% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 16.8% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 19.0% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 39,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

Northern Trust Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $90.40 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 40.87%.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.