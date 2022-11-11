Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Director Purchases $28,580.00 in Stock

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) Director Richard J. Osborne purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.58 per share, for a total transaction of $28,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,734.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 10.8 %

Shares of HASI stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.16, a quick ratio of 18.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.52. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $64.37.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 107.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HASI. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,538,000 after purchasing an additional 86,269 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 52.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,481,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,286,000 after buying an additional 853,936 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,082,000 after buying an additional 106,564 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,653,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,413,000 after purchasing an additional 69,148 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.4% in the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,499,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,139,000 after purchasing an additional 89,925 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.