Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Trims Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $65.71 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.71 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.55.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Southern to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $2,288,545. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

