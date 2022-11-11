TownSquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSK. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 129,200.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 35.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on FSK shares. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 2.5 %

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 8,625 shares of company stock worth $165,940 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.11. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.31.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.79 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.23%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 338.89%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

See Also

