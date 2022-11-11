Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,402,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,123,000 after purchasing an additional 409,441 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Sysco by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,668,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,695,000 after acquiring an additional 148,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sysco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,545,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,561,000 after acquiring an additional 477,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,416,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,564,000 after acquiring an additional 301,265 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SYY. Stephens began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $84.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.36. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.