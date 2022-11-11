Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 2,749 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,547.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,309,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,250,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980,189 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207,553 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,575,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,489,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,895 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $60.35 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.39.

