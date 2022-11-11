STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $169.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $255.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,538.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 7.90%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. STERIS’s payout ratio is -1,708.94%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STE. Piper Sandler began coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

