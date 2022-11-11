SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, Pecaut & CO. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 78,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of SPYG opened at $53.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.86. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.