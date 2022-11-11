TownSquare Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,546 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 476.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 126.1% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.9 %

EOG stock opened at $142.31 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.67 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $83.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.54.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

