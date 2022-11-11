Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 266.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 100.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNI. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.55.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $123.35 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.29.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

