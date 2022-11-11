Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $301.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $289.43.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $259.61 on Monday. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $273.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.28 and a 200-day moving average of $227.96. The stock has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 5,139 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total transaction of $1,333,570.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,966,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 5,139 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total transaction of $1,333,570.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,966,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $34,960.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,954.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,475 shares of company stock valued at $40,112,784. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSI. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 104.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

