Royal Bank of Canada Raises Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $344.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $294.00 to $344.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CI. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cigna from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $271.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $323.17.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CI opened at $323.34 on Monday. Cigna has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $331.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.49.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Cigna

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cigna

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 327.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 19.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,655 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 14.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,317 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.1% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 13.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,523 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.