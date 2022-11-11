Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 21.8% in the second quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 173.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 59,962 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,456,000 after acquiring an additional 38,044 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 16.2% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 16.9% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total transaction of $1,677,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,522,062.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total transaction of $1,677,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,522,062.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $2,079,204.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $421.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $325.00 and a 1-year high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

