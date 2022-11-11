Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Down 11.6%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 11.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 28.11 and last traded at 28.16. 546,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 18,255,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at 31.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Rivian Automotive to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 59.24.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 17.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is 33.83 and its 200 day moving average is 31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.60.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.67 by -0.22. The company had revenue of 364.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 337.71 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 1,361.67% and a negative return on equity of 39.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total value of 65,334.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,969,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Seeyond acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.