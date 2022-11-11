Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,098 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Unilever by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Unilever by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Unilever by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on UL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Up 3.0 %

Unilever Cuts Dividend

UL stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.64. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $54.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.