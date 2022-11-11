Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 404 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,364,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,305,766,000 after buying an additional 262,334 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in VeriSign by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,822,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $850,265,000 after acquiring an additional 228,682 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in VeriSign by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,694,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $599,472,000 after purchasing an additional 208,321 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 374,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $83,373,000 after purchasing an additional 146,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,856,000 after purchasing an additional 141,078 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $670,981.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 682,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,086,779.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $670,981.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,601 shares in the company, valued at $139,086,779.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $139,334.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,824 shares of company stock worth $1,179,373 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $191.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.12. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.40 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of VeriSign to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.