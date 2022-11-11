PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 144,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PPG opened at $124.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.32. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.14. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $177.32.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PPG. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.83.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

