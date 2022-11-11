Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after buying an additional 473,168 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,950,000 after purchasing an additional 245,342 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,932,000 after buying an additional 187,039 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,750,000 after buying an additional 156,910 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,915,000 after buying an additional 152,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.33.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $438.43 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $501.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $386.95 and its 200-day moving average is $408.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.11%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.