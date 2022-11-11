Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 16,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 62,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.6% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 19,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 13.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEY opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.06. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $27.17.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.64.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

