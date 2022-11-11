Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trimble during the first quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 74.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insider Activity at Trimble

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $387,120.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,891.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,096.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $387,120.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,891.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trimble stock opened at $59.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.21 and a 200-day moving average of $62.00. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $89.79.

TRMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.83.

Trimble Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.