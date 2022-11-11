Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244,883 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $60,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 93.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $2,005,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,689,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $135.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.93. The firm has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.01 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $289.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

