Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 480.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,093,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 905,423 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $67,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 624.4% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 72,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 62,232 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 55,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock opened at $64.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.81.

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.36.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

