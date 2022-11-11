State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Tobam purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 943.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of VeriSign to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

VeriSign Trading Up 7.2 %

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $191.12 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $257.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.12.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $670,981.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,086,779.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total transaction of $123,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,448,922.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $670,981.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 682,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,086,779.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,373 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.