The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Stock Position Boosted by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 223.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on COO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.22.

NYSE COO opened at $302.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $276.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.16. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $430.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

