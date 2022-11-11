State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 263 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 972 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 591 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 65.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 21.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.22.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $302.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.21 and a 12 month high of $430.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.26 and its 200 day moving average is $308.52.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

