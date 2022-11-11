Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $532,000 Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATO. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATO. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $138.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of ATO stock opened at $111.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.55. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $88.96 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.62.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.28%.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.