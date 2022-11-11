Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Trading Down 10.4%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 10.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.10. 125,907 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,377,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full Truck Alliance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 26.4% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 29,326,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,303 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 65.5% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,178,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,602,000 after buying an additional 9,171,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 628.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,293,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,361,000 after buying an additional 17,507,555 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. raised its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 5.7% in the third quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 13,564,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,846,000 after buying an additional 736,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 35.6% in the third quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 11,892,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,898,000 after buying an additional 3,121,600 shares in the last quarter. 35.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

