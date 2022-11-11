Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Shares Down 47%

Shares of Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO – Get Rating) traded down 47% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 1.62 and last traded at 1.88. 1,531,025 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 557% from the average session volume of 233,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.55.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is 4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.99 million and a PE ratio of -1.46.

About Reconnaissance Energy Africa

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in exploration and development of oil and gas potential in Namibia and Botswana. It holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 km2 located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 8,990 square km2 located in northwestern Botswana.

