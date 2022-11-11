StockNews.com Lowers Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chuy’s has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.40.

Chuy’s stock opened at $32.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.19. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $33.26. The stock has a market cap of $592.61 million, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Chuy’s by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Chuy’s by 622.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Chuy’s by 273.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

