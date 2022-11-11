StockNews.com Lowers Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chuy’s has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.40.
Chuy’s Stock Up 6.2 %
Chuy’s stock opened at $32.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.19. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $33.26. The stock has a market cap of $592.61 million, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Chuy’s
Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chuy’s (CHUY)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.