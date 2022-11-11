Credit Suisse Group Increases Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Price Target to $57.00

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CCOI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cogent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp upgraded Cogent Communications from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $57.42 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 119.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 754.18%.

In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $253,897.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,803,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $51,822.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,656.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 70.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 862.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 50.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

