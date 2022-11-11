Stephens Boosts Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target to $265.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stephens from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CASY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Benchmark began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $246.88.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY stock opened at $239.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $239.11.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 2.63%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 15.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth $57,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 152.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Further Reading

