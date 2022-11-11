Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGCGet Rating) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CGC. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an underperform rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Canopy Growth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $3.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.95. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $15.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

