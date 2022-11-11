Canaccord Genuity Group Trims BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Target Price to $191.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BNTX. Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BioNTech from $183.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a market perform rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BioNTech from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $215.92.

BioNTech Stock Down 1.7 %

BNTX opened at $156.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.48. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $117.08 and a 12 month high of $374.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $6.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $3.56. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 55.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BioNTech will post 33.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 39,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

