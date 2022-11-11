Royal Bank of Canada Lowers bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target to $8.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of bluebird bio from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.90.

bluebird bio stock opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $587.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.95. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14.

In other news, insider Jason Cole sold 14,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $78,492.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,189.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,675 shares of company stock valued at $87,986. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the second quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in bluebird bio by 82.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

