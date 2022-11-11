Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BELFB opened at $35.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.60. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $35.87.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is currently 7.43%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 1.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 257.7% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 148,737 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,815 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 39,533.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth $212,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

