Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.
Bel Fuse Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BELFB opened at $35.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.60. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $35.87.
Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 1.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 257.7% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 148,737 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,815 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 39,533.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth $212,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Bel Fuse
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.
Further Reading
