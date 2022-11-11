Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) PT Lowered to $81.00 at SVB Leerink

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.25) EPS.

BEAM has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.83.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $44.16 on Monday. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $95.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average is $47.59.

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.47). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 343.05% and a negative return on equity of 37.69%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1875.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $1,389,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,020,061.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Beam Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 60.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 23.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 204,966.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 36,894 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.