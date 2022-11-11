Morgan Stanley Cuts Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target to $73.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Axsome Therapeutics to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.73.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $58.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day moving average is $42.22. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $71.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 208.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.