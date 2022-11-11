AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
AppHarvest Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ APPH opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $157.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AppHarvest has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $7.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96.
Insider Activity at AppHarvest
In related news, President David J. Lee sold 42,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $74,186.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,192,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppHarvest
About AppHarvest
AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.
See Also
