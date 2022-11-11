AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

AppHarvest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APPH opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $157.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AppHarvest has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $7.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96.

Insider Activity at AppHarvest

In related news, President David J. Lee sold 42,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $74,186.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,192,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppHarvest

About AppHarvest

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AppHarvest by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in AppHarvest by 284.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of AppHarvest by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of AppHarvest by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of AppHarvest by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 33.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

