Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Cut to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $5.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Cowen lowered their price objective on Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Arrival Stock Performance

Shares of Arrival stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. Arrival has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $14.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arrival ( NASDAQ:ARVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrival by 4,438.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,134,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,717 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new position in Arrival in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Arrival by 704.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 45,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 39,476 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Arrival by 51.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Arrival by 435.7% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 1,010,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 822,281 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrival Company Profile

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

