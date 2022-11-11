Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,522 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 194,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,268,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,350,000 after acquiring an additional 218,091 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,066,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after acquiring an additional 125,975 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 90,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 57,604 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 31,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the period. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNHI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.42 to $12.14 in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.39.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Further Reading

