Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Sony Group by 541.3% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 12,131 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sony Group by 31.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Sony Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Sony Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 106,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 14,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Sony Group Stock Up 6.7 %

Sony Group Company Profile

SONY stock opened at $80.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.06. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $133.75. The company has a market cap of $99.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

